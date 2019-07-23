UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Avoids Commenting On Joining US Coalition For Patrolling Strait Of Hormuz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Beijing Avoids Commenting on Joining US Coalition for Patrolling Strait of Hormuz

Beijing hopes maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday without commenting on the possibility of China joining Washington's initiative to create an international coalition for patrolling the area

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Beijing hopes maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday without commenting on the possibility of China joining Washington's initiative to create an international coalition for patrolling the area.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has recently announced that the United States considers creating a coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coasts following a series of incidents with foreign oil tankers, which the United States holds Iran responsible for.

"The Gulf region is crucial for ensuring the international energy supply, global stability and security.

We hope that all relevant sides will be able to jointly ensure the security of the maritime passage in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as regional peace and stability," Hua said when asked whether China was ready to join the coalition.

She stressed that the safety of Chinese vessels passing through the strait should be also guaranteed.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said earlier in July that Washington was engaging with a number of states regarding the issue of such a coalition.

Related Topics

Iran China Washington Oil Beijing United States July All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

16 minutes ago

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

47 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

47 minutes ago

Journalists from 24 countries including Pakistan v ..

12 seconds ago

China, Pakistan partners in progress: Speaker Nati ..

13 seconds ago

UN lauds efforts by Somalia to end sexual violence ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.