Beijing Avoids Commenting on Joining US Coalition for Patrolling Strait of Hormuz

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Beijing hopes maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday without commenting on the possibility of China joining Washington 's initiative to create an international coalition for patrolling the area.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has recently announced that the United States considers creating a coalition to protect maritime ways off Iranian and Yemeni coasts following a series of incidents with foreign oil tankers, which the United States holds Iran responsible for.

"The Gulf region is crucial for ensuring the international energy supply, global stability and security.

We hope that all relevant sides will be able to jointly ensure the security of the maritime passage in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as regional peace and stability," Hua said when asked whether China was ready to join the coalition.

She stressed that the safety of Chinese vessels passing through the strait should be also guaranteed.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said earlier in July that Washington was engaging with a number of states regarding the issue of such a coalition.