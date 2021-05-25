UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing-backed Firm Bags Sri Lanka's Foreign Highway Contract

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Beijing-backed firm bags Sri Lanka's foreign highway contract

A state-backed Chinese firm has become the first foreign owner of a Sri Lankan highway, a boost for Beijing as it battles other regional powers for influence in the island nation

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A state-backed Chinese firm has become the first foreign owner of a Sri Lankan highway, a boost for Beijing as it battles other regional powers for influence in the island nation.

The cabinet on Monday awarded China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) a contract to build a 17-kilometre (10.5-mile), four-lane highway in the capital Colombo.

CHEC was expected to finish construction in three years and run the highway for 15 years before transferring ownership back to Sri Lanka, cabinet spokesman and energy minister Udaya Gammanpila said Tuesday.

Officials involved with feasibility studies on the project said it could cost up to US$1 billion to build.

The decision came a week after the government conferred tax-free status to the Chinese-built "Colombo Port City" -- the largest single foreign investment in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's main opposition party SJB said the highway project could worsen the battle for influence between Beijing and regional powers such as India and Japan.

"Starting with the ports, China's influence now moves inland," SJB legislator Harsha de Silva told AFP.

"From a geopolitical perspective, this shows Sri Lanka is moving to one side and that is being pro-China." Sri Lanka last year scrapped a $1.5-billion, Japanese-funded light rail project, saying it was not a "cost-effective solution" for congested Colombo.

In March, the government offered a strategically located deep-sea port to India and Japan, a month after abruptly pulling out of an earlier agreement with Delhi and Tokyo to jointly develop another terminal next to a Chinese-run container jetty.

In December 2017, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, Sri Lanka allowed China Merchants Port Holdings to take over the southern Hambantota port, which straddles the world's busiest east-west shipping route.

The deal, which gave the Chinese company a 99-year lease, raised fears about Beijing's use of "debt traps" to exert influence abroad.

India and the United States have also expressed concerns that a Chinese foothold at Hambantota could give Beijing a military advantage in the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Delhi Loan World Sri Lanka China Company Beijing Tokyo Colombo Japan United States March December 2017 From Government Cabinet Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.