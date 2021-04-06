UrduPoint.com
Beijing Backs Amman's Action To Ensure Security In Jordan Amid Destabilization Attempts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:43 PM

Beijing Backs Amman's Action to Ensure Security in Jordan Amid Destabilization Attempts

China expressed its support for steps taken by the Jordanian authorities to ensure security and stability in the country, amid the feud between Jordan's King Abdullah II and Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) China expressed its support for steps taken by the Jordanian authorities to ensure security and stability in the country, amid the feud between Jordan's King Abdullah II and Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Tuesday.

China is the latest in the line of countries that have expressed their support for Amman after an investigation revealed that Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother, attempted to undermine national stability. The ex-crown prince on Monday swore loyalty to his half-brother.

"Being a country friendly to Jordan, the Chinese side supports all the measures taken by King Abdullah II to protect state security and stability. We are confident that under the leadership of King Abdullah II, Jordan is able to settle internal problems and maintain peace and tranquility in the country," Zhao said at a briefing.

The situation in Jordan has become tense after state media reported on Saturday that several high-ranking officials were arrested over a security breach, with Prince Hamzah later stating in a video message that he was placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The probe revealed that Hamzah and two other officials had had contacts with foreign intelligence agencies in a bid to destabilize the country.

The 41-year old prince the elder son of the late King Hussein from his fourth wife, Queen Noor became first in line to the throne after he was named crown prince in 1999. However, the current king removed Hamzah's title of crown prince in 2004 and conferred it on his son Hussein, who is now 26 years old now.

