BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) China has prohibited local companies from any exports or imports with the recently-sanctioned US arms corporations Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense in a new batch of details about the sanctions released on Tuesday.

On February 16, China imposed trade and investment sanctions on the two corporations over arms supplies to Taiwan, also banning their senior executives from entering, working, staying and residing in the country.

"Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense have long been selling weapons to Taiwan; it is of a foul nature.

Therefore, we have made a decision to ban these two companies from having any exports or imports activities related to China in order to prevent Chinese products from being used in their military business," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Chinese companies are expected to step up due diligence and not knowingly conduct business with the intermediary or proxy companies of the two sanctioned arms makers, the ministry said. It warned of liability for violations.