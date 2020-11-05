UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Bars Entrance For Chinese Visa Holders From India Over COVID-19 Concerns - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:41 PM

Beijing Bars Entrance for Chinese Visa Holders From India Over COVID-19 Concerns - Embassy

China temporarily prohibited the entrance of foreigners residing in India even if they hold a valid Chinese visa or a residence permit in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in India said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) China temporarily prohibited the entrance of foreigners residing in India even if they hold a valid Chinese visa or a residence permit in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in India said on Thursday.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the embassy said in a press release.

Foreigners holding service, courtesy, diplomatic or C-type visas will still be able to enter China, the embassy specified.

Moreover, foreigners that require an urgent visit to China for emergency health or humanitarian reasons can submit a visa application to Chinese diplomatic missions in India, as entry into China with visas issued after November 3 is allowed.

Related Topics

India China Visit November Visa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘US polling industry at crossroads after electio ..

12 minutes ago

Farmers' problems to be resolved on priority basis ..

1 minute ago

DCCC notified for Orakzai District

1 minute ago

Moscow Concerned About Transfer of Militants From ..

1 minute ago

Russia Pays $3.6Mln in Drought Relief Aid to Moldo ..

2 minutes ago

Cattle breeders advised to treat animals' illness ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.