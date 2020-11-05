Beijing Bars Entrance for Chinese Visa Holders From India Over COVID-19 Concerns - Embassy

China temporarily prohibited the entrance of foreigners residing in India even if they hold a valid Chinese visa or a residence permit in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in India said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) China temporarily prohibited the entrance of foreigners residing in India even if they hold a valid Chinese visa or a residence permit in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in India said on Thursday.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it's hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the embassy said in a press release.

Foreigners holding service, courtesy, diplomatic or C-type visas will still be able to enter China, the embassy specified.

Moreover, foreigners that require an urgent visit to China for emergency health or humanitarian reasons can submit a visa application to Chinese diplomatic missions in India, as entry into China with visas issued after November 3 is allowed.