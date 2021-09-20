UrduPoint.com

Beijing Believes Results Of Russia's Parliamentary Vote Reflect Will Of Russian People

Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) China believes that the results of Russia's parliamentary elections reflect the will of the Russian people, and is ready to always support Russia's choice of its path of development, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday.

"The elections to the Russian Federation's State Duma (lower chamber) were held successfully. The State Duma elections are an important event in Russia's political life, and the results of the elections reflect the will of the Russian people," Lijian said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

As a strategic partner, "China will certainly firmly support the Russian people in their independent choice of their path of development," the spokesman continued.

