UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Blasts US For 'Overreaction,' Fearmongering Over Coronavirus Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Beijing Blasts US for 'Overreaction,' Fearmongering Over Coronavirus Threat

The United States has overreacted to the threat of the new coronavirus, contributing to the fearmongering around the outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The United States has overreacted to the threat of the new coronavirus, contributing to the fearmongering around the outbreak, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Most countries appreciate and support China's efforts to fight against the novel coronavirus, and we understand and respect them when they adopt or enhance quarantine measures at border entry. But in the meantime, some countries, the US in particular, have inappropriately overreacted, which certainly runs counter to WHO advice," the ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at on online briefing.

According to the diplomat, Washington has been not only unhelpful amid the crisis, but also contributed to the spread of fears around the virus.

"The US government hasn't provided any substantive assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers. What it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a very bad example," she stated.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in its central city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to over 20 other countries. The virus has killed 361 people in China and infected over 17,000 others. On Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.

Related Topics

China Washington Wuhan United States Philippines December Border Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

1 minute ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

1 minute ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 ..

7 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

46 minutes ago

Al Ain Theebs defeats Egypt’s Pharaohs at Arab C ..

46 minutes ago

New French Ambassador to Russia Awed by Art Collec ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.