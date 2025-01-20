Beijing Boasts Over 2.1 Million Professionals In High-end Industries: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A newly released report shows that Beijing's talent resources have steadily grown in recent years, with the number of professionals in high-end industries reaching 2.106 million as of 2023, accounting for 26.2 percent of the Chinese capital's total talent pool.
According to the 2023 Beijing talent resource report, jointly released by the Beijing municipal human resources research center and the Beijing Institute of Talent Development Strategy, the supply of skilled talent in Beijing's high-tech industries is rapidly growing, with the sectors seeing the highest increases being pharmaceuticals and health, green energy and environmental protection, and smart city, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Monday.
Demand for talent is rising in four key industries: blockchain, green energy and environmental protection, pharmaceuticals and health, and smart manufacturing and equipment, the report stated.
Zhang Tianyang, director of the Beijing municipal human resources research center and executive director of the Beijing Institute of Talent Development Strategy, noted that the positive interaction between the talent chain and the industrial chain, fostering integrated development, is one of the key characteristics of Beijing's talent resources.
In recent years, both the quantity and quality of talent in Beijing have continued to improve. According to Zhang, the "talent dividend" is gradually replacing the "population dividend" as the Primary driver of high-quality development in the city, underscoring the strategic importance of talent-led growth.
The latest report offers a comprehensive analysis of Beijing's talent resources, highlighting key characteristics of the city's talent landscape through six specific indicators, including total talent resources, the proportion of highly skilled talent, and the percentage of the working-age population with higher education.
The statistics encompass a broad category of professionals, such as government officials, business management professionals, technical specialists, skilled workers, talents in rural areas, and social workers.
