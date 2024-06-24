Beijing book fair celebrates cultural unity and diversity through global literature exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The 30th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) concluded on Sunday after a five-day run, attracting 1,600 exhibitors from 71 countries and regions to showcase 220,000 Chinese and international titles.

Over 1,000 cultural events were held, with more than 2,100 copyright trade agreements or statements of intent reached.

Billed as the world's second-largest book fair, the BIBF would expand the channel for Chinese culture to reach a global audience and serve as a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, CGTN reported.

Chinese publishing houses showcased major titles that illustrate the nation's development path, achievements and cultural heritage to international audiences.

"We hope these books can present a multi-dimensional and vibrant image of China to global readers," said Zhao Jianying, president of the China Social Sciences Press.

The fair created platforms for dialogue between Chinese and foreign publishers, writers and translators alike, with forums discussing themes like how to use the medium of written language to promote dialogue and exchanges between different civilizations.

Over 20 countries hosted national exhibition booths.Saudi Arabia, this year's Guest of Honor, seized the opportunity to promote its ancient yet flourishing culture through colorful exhibits.

A series of activities including book tours, writers' meets and translators' cafes offered diverse avenues for global participants to appreciate the interactions of civilizations.

With an attendance of nearly 300,000 visitors, the book fair forged closer bonds between China's publishing industry and international counterparts, exemplifying a mutual embrace of cultural openness and shared prosperity through literary exchanges.

