Beijing Breaks 140-year-old Rainfall Record

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Beijing recorded extreme rainfall of 744.8 millimetres during rainstorms between Saturday evening and Wednesday morning, making it the heaviest deluge to hit the city in 140 years, the Beijing meteorological authority announced

The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri have lashed the Chinese capital from Saturday causing extensive flooding, leading to the loss of at least 11 lives, including two who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and a further 13 who are still missing as of Tuesday Evening, CGTN reported.

At present, the earliest recorded rainfall precipitation in Beijing was rainfall between July 23 and 29, 1883, with a recorded value of 510.3 millimetres.

On July 23, 1891, Beijing recorded rainfall of 609 millimetres, which remains the highest level of precipitation ever been recorded before this week's downpour.

The last extreme rainstorm in Beijing on July 21, 2012, left 79 residents dead with rainfall exceeding 541 millimetres.

