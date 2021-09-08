UrduPoint.com

Beijing Calling On Taliban To Contain Terrorists Planning To Cross From Afghanistan Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) China is calling on the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to implement measures to contain terrorist forces in Afghanistan that plan to cross into neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"The changes in Afghanistan had a complex impact on the international and regional fight against terrorism. Some international terrorists in Afghanistan plan to get into neighboring countries. We want to call on the Taliban movement to decisively dissociate itself from all extremist and terrorist forces and also to take effective measures to contain them," Wang said at a videoconference of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

