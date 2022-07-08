UrduPoint.com

Beijing Calls For Ensuring Entry Of Russian, Ukrainian Food Products To World Market -Wang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 08:21 PM

China calls on the G20 group to ensure entry of Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian agricultural products to the global market, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) China calls on the G20 group to ensure entry of Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian agricultural products to the global market, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"China calls for unhindered entry of agricultural products from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to the international market," Wang said during the G20 meeting in Indonesia, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

