Beijing Calls for Impartial Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Bringing Responsible to Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) It is necessary to conduct an impartial investigation into the Nord Stream explosions and bring those responsible to justice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines are an important transnational infrastructure, and their bombing has raised international concern regarding the security of transnational infrastructure in large countries, the diplomat said.

"It is imperative to conduct an objective, impartial and professional investigation into this incident with explosions and bring (those responsible) to justice," Wang told reporters.