Beijing Calls for Restraint Over Incident Around UK Tanker in Strait of Hormuz - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Beijing calls for restraint in the wake of the incident involving a UK oil tanker and purported Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, urging the sides to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the region, which is vital for global energy security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing US officials, that five gunboats belonging to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to seize a UK oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday but they were prevented from doing so by a UK warship, which issued "verbal warnings" to the Iranian ships. The UK Defense Ministry later confirmed the reports, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif firmly refuted them, noting that such claims were aimed at escalating tensions. The IRGC has also stated that its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels over the past 24 hours.

"The Persian Gulf region plays an important role in ensuring international stability and global energy security. We hope that the sides concerned will manage to exercise restraint and take the necessary action to avoid escalation and ensure peace and stability in this region," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said at a briefing.

Tensions in the region have been rising since May when a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked off the United Arab Emirates' coast.

In June, the similar sabotage took place in the Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

Iran subsequently announced that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after the vehicle crossed into its airspace. US Central Command, however, maintained the drone had been shot down while operating over international waters. In the wake of the drone downing, US President Donald Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran but subsequently called off the attacks because they would be a disproportionate response.

The recent incident in the Strait of Hormuz, meanwhile, also comes less than a week after the law enforcement of Gibraltar, assisted by the UK Royal Marines, detained an Iranian supertanker believed to be carrying crude oil to Syria's Banyas refinery. The Gibraltar authorities cited EU sanctions on Syria as the reason to detain the tanker. Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, in turn, claimed that the vessels had been detained at the US request.

Tehran has denied that the tanker was carrying oil to Syria and demanded that the United Kingdom immediately release the ship, threatening London with legal action.