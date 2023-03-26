UrduPoint.com

Beijing Calls Honduras' Decision To Establish Diplomatic Ties With China 'Right Choice'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Beijing Calls Honduras' Decision to Establish Diplomatic Ties With China 'Right Choice'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday called Honduras' decision to establish diplomatic relations with China "the right choice."

Earlier in the day, the Honduran Foreign Ministry announced that it had severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The ministry said that Honduras recognizes that there is only one China in the world and that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government. Following the announcement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said that it was severing diplomatic relations with Honduras and closing its embassy in the Central American country.

"The Government of Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle, sever the so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan, establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and undertake that Honduras shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart, Enrique Reina, held talks in Beijing, after which the parties signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The document reads that the two governments agreed to develop friendly bilateral relations based on the principles of respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. To date, Taiwan is recognized by 13 countries.

