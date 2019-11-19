UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Calls Hong Kong Court's Ruling Against Mask Ban 'Challenge'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:06 PM

Beijing Calls Hong Kong Court's Ruling Against Mask Ban 'Challenge'

The Hong Kong High Court's decision to recognize the recently introduced regulation prohibiting residents from wearing face masks unconstitutional is an "explicit challenge" to China's top legislature and the authority of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, a spokesman for Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Hong Kong High Court's decision to recognize the recently introduced regulation prohibiting residents from wearing face masks unconstitutional is an "explicit challenge" to China's top legislature and the authority of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, a spokesman for Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Tuesday.

Amid escalating civil unrest in the city, the government in Hong Kong introduced in early October a Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, which banned residents from wearing face masks. The government argued that the ordinance was necessary to help the police identify perpetrators of violence. On Monday, the High Court ruled that the regulation was incompatible with the Basic Law, the city's de facto constitution.

"The decision of Hong Kong's High Court to recognize the ban on wearing masks as not complying with the Basic Law is an open challenge to the authority of China's National People's Congress and the administrative power of the Hong Kong chief executive.

It will have serious negative political consequences for the society," Yang Guang said in a statement.

The affairs office spokesman added that the Chinese government would monitor the situation around the mask ban.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Police China Beijing Hong Kong Macau June October Congress From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

44 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

56 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan traditionally enjoys friendly relations w ..

5 minutes ago

China's e-sports sector on fast track to all aroun ..

5 minutes ago

Bodies of 25 People Found in Mexico's Jalisco - Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.