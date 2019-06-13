(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Beijing on Thursday described the mass protests against Hong Kong's extradition bill as "riots", and said it supported the local government's response.

"What happened in the Admiralty area was not a peaceful rally, but a riot organised by a group," said Chinese foreign ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang.

"We support the Hong Kong government's dealing of the situation in accordancewith the law."