BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) China considers Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's remarks as irresponsible rhetoric that could escalate tensions in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Smotrich, who is also the leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, spoke at an event in Paris in front of a map that depicted Jordan and the West Bank of the Palestinian Authority as part of Israel. Moreover, Smotrich said that "there is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

"China has taken notice of relevant reports and considers statements and actions of Israeli officials as irresponsible, they could increase current tensions between Palestine and Israel," Wang told a briefing.

The diplomat added that Beijing condemned such remarks and urged both sides, particularly Israel, to show restraint.

Previously, Smotrich made similar harsh remarks toward Palestinians. In late February, two Israelis were shot dead by an alleged Palestinian terrorist in the city of Huwara. Following the attack, Smotrich said that Israel should wipe this Palestinian city from the face of the earth.