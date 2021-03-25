UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls On Kiev To Respect Investors' Rights In Wake Of Motor Sich Nationalization

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:10 PM

Beijing Calls on Kiev to Respect Investors' Rights in Wake of Motor Sich Nationalization

China demands that Kiev respects the rights of Chinese investors in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to protect the aircraft engine construction sector, and nationalization of the Motor Sich plant, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) China demands that Kiev respects the rights of Chinese investors in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to protect the aircraft engine construction sector, and nationalization of the Motor Sich plant, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy into effect the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's decision on aircraft engine construction protection. The presidential decree did not specify which exactly enterprises the decision would be applicable to.

However, the security council earlier ruled to transfer the Motor Sich engine producer back to state ownership, blocking Chinese takeover of the company, in which China's Beijing Skyrizon held a controlling stake.

"We have taken note of that statement. China demands that Ukraine respects legal rights of Chinese investors and companies and settles the issue in a rational manner," Hua said at a briefing, commenting on Zelenskyy's decree.

More Stories From World

