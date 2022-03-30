Beijing Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Continue to Adhere to Path of Negotiations

China welcomes the new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks and calls on the parties to continue to adhere to the path of negotiations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) China welcomes the new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks and calls on the parties to continue to adhere to the path of negotiations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Istanbul hosted on Tuesday another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, called the meeting constructive and announced that Moscow will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions. Kiev, in turn, proposed security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council members acting as guarantors - along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel.

"We call on Russia and Ukraine to move towards each other, adhering to the main direction for negotiations," Wang told a briefing, adding that negotiations is the only right way to settle the Ukrainian crisis.

When asked whether China is ready to act as a guarantor of Ukraine's security, the diplomat did not give a direct answer, saying that China welcomes and encourages all diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict.