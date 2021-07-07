UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls On Tokyo To Reflect On Own Actions After Japan Named China As Cyberthreat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Japan should reflect on its own actions instead of using neighboring countries to serve its goals, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on Japan's new draft cybersecurity strategy, in which China is listed as a cyberthreat.

Japanese media reported earlier in the day, citing the country's newly-adopted draft for the next cybersecurity strategy, that Russia, China and North Korea were defined as possible threats in the document. This marked the first time that Japan mentioned a specific country as a cyberthreat.

"Japan should think deeply about its actions, take more actions that contribute to strengthening mutual political trust with neighboring countries and are favorable for regional peace and stability, instead of using neighboring countries as an excuse to serve its own goals at every opportunity," Wang told a daily briefing.

The Japanese side discredits China and Russia in matters of cybersecurity for no reason, the diplomat said, calling the action "absolutely wrong."

"As for cybersecurity, it is no secret to anyone which country in the world is most interested in cybertheft of confidential information and interception of classified data," Wang added.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia and China of carrying out cyberattacks against them ” allegations denied by both Moscow and Beijing. The Russian authorities have offered the West to launch a cybersecurity dialogue but have so far received no positive response. China has also expressed readiness to cooperate on the matter.

