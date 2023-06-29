MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Japan and the Philippines must stop making remarks and taking actions that undermine China's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights and interests and complicate the situation in the region, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday.

On June 16, the first meeting of the security advisers of the United States, the Philippines and Japan was held in Tokyo, where the three countries agreed to enhance their trilateral defense and security capabilities to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific amid China's military activities in the South and East China Seas. The parties also pledged to cooperate in the economy to counter Beijing's alleged "economic coercion."

"China is a staunch defender and builder of international rule of law at sea. China has been committed to properly resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation. We urge relevant countries to stop harming China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and stop saying or doing anything that would further complicate the situation," Zhang told a briefing.

He stressed that the current situation in the South and East China Seas is generally stable, although some countries outside the region have tried to create chaos, engage in military provocations, create bloc confrontation and escalate tensions in the region in order to promote their personal interests.

"Countries in the East China Sea and South China Sea should refrain from bringing harm to themselves while taking risks for others," the spokesman said.

The Chinese military will closely monitor any changes in the situation and take resolute measures to safeguard China's state sovereignty, security and development interests, he added.

The meeting of US, Philippine and Japanese security advisers was organized at Japan's initiative. Its main purpose was to secure the support of the Philippines, which has a long-standing territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea and could become another deterrent.