Beijing Calls on US Politicians to Refrain From Hyping Up Alleged 'China Threat'

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged politicians in the United States not to exaggerate the narrative of perceived threats emanating from China, slamming it as a "Cold-War mentality" that undermines regional peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged politicians in the United States not to exaggerate the narrative of perceived threats emanating from China, slamming it as a "Cold-War mentality" that undermines regional peace.

"We urge certain U.S. politicians to reject the Cold-War and zero-sum game mentality, and stop making erroneous moves like hyping up the so-called 'China threat,' sowing discord between regional countries, and undercutting regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The spokesman's comment was in response to a question about the visit of US top officials for defense and foreign affairs to India for an annual 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue meeting amid Beijing's tensions with New Delhi over conflicting territorial claims on the borderline.

"We always hold that bilateral relations between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and development and should not undermine the legitimate rights and interests of any third party. All visions on regional cooperation should be in line with the trend of the times, which is peace, development and win-win cooperation," Wang said, referencing the United States' so-called Indo-Pacific strategy, which he said was "trumpet[ing] the outdated Cold-War mindset, confrontation between blocs and geopolitical rivalry."

The "Indo-Pacific strategy" was put forward by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in 2018. It focuses on three key areas � economics, governance and security � which Washington is poised to prioritize in its relations with the regional countries, primarily the ASEAN bloc.

More Stories From World

