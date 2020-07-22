UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls On US To Abolish 'Revolting' Decision To Close Chinese Consulate In Houston

China is calling on the United States to immediately abolish the decision to close China's Consulate General in the city of Houston, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) China is calling on the United States to immediately abolish the decision to close China's Consulate General in the city of Houston, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Global Times editor-in-chief wrote on Twitter that the US government orders closing the diplomatic mission within 72 hours.

"This is a US unilateral political provocation, it is a grave violation of the international law, the key regulations related to international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the US. China firmly condemns this revolting and unjustified move, undermining the Chinese-US relations ... China calls on the US to immediately abolish this erroneous decision," Wang said at a briefing,

If the decision is not canceled, China will certainly retaliate, the diplomat warned.

More Stories From World

