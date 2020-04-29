UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Calls On US To Be Transparent About Purposes Of Foreign-Based Biological Labs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purposes of Foreign-Based Biological Labs

China urges the United States to be more specific about the operation of its foreign-based biological laboratories because the current secrecy raises safety concerns among the local population and neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) China urges the United States to be more specific about the operation of its foreign-based biological laboratories because the current secrecy raises safety concerns among the local population and neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said that Moscow is aware of Washington's offer to Georgia to expand military research in the Richard Lugar biological laboratory near Tbilisi. The spokeswoman stressed that Russia could not ignore the growing presence of the US-made laboratories near its borders, and said that there was a lack of clarity about the true purposes of such labs.

"We paid attention to the statements of the Russian side and related reports. The US has built several biological laboratories in the former Soviet republics, but has not provided any information regarding their functions and the level of biological safety, which has caused serious concern for local residents and neighboring countries," Geng said at a regular briefing.

The spokesman added that some local residents have called to close such US-made laboratories, and wished that Washington would prioritize the health of locals and provide more transparency regarding its biological laboratories to the international community.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Tbilisi Georgia United States April

Recent Stories

Brazil Should Introduce Progressive Tax Reform to ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Consul Says Quarantine Measures in China's ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Installs Thermal Cameras in Holy Mosq ..

4 minutes ago

Political Dialogue Only Solution to Libya Conflict ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Confirms Normandy Four Foreign Ministers' V ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Africa Surpasses 1,500 Afte ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.