Beijing Calls on US to Be Transparent About Purposes of Foreign-Based Biological Labs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) China urges the United States to be more specific about the operation of its foreign-based biological laboratories because the current secrecy raises safety concerns among the local population and neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said that Moscow is aware of Washington's offer to Georgia to expand military research in the Richard Lugar biological laboratory near Tbilisi. The spokeswoman stressed that Russia could not ignore the growing presence of the US-made laboratories near its borders, and said that there was a lack of clarity about the true purposes of such labs.

"We paid attention to the statements of the Russian side and related reports. The US has built several biological laboratories in the former Soviet republics, but has not provided any information regarding their functions and the level of biological safety, which has caused serious concern for local residents and neighboring countries," Geng said at a regular briefing.

The spokesman added that some local residents have called to close such US-made laboratories, and wished that Washington would prioritize the health of locals and provide more transparency regarding its biological laboratories to the international community.