Beijing Calls on US to Cease Political Manipulations Over Hong Kong Security Bill

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) China is calling on the United States to immediately cease political intrigues around the proposed Hong Kong security bill, since this is seen as meddling in the country's domestic affairs, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.

The US and the United Kingdom want to discuss the bill, which, if passed, will outlaw subversive and secessionist activities, in the United Nations Security Council later on Friday, according to a Sputnik source.

"Requesting a discussion on the matter in the UN Security Council, the US grossly interferes in China's domestic affairs ... We are calling on the US to immediately cease these political manipulations," Zhao said at a briefing.

"If the US continues to insist on meddling, China is ready to implement necessary countermeasures," Zhao added.

Earlier this week, the Chinese parliament passed a resolution allowing the development of the Hong Kong security bill, which is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, given that many residents fear it would infringe on their rights. It has also sparked criticism abroad, with Washington even threatening to impose sanctions on China amid concerns that the proposed law would limit the region's autonomy.