Beijing Calls on US to Focus on Global Response to COVID-19, Not Allegations Against China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Officials in the United States should mind that China has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic the same way as the rest of the world before trying to put the blame for the outbreak on Beijing, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to an earlier media communication of US President Donald Trump, Washington was considering various options of holding China accountable for the pandemic.

"With regard to the issue of responsibility, we have repeatedly said that the virus is the common enemy of all humankind. China is also an affected party, not an 'accomplice' of the virus. Individuals in the US must know that their enemy is the virus, not China," Geng Shuang said.

He reiterated that the international community must unite in the face of the global health crisis and that the United States must understand that though joined forces and coordination the pandemic can be overcome.

The US is poised to determine where the coronavirus came from and according to Trump, one of the versions under consideration is that it was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city in the Hubei province from where the first reports of an abnormal respiratory disease came last December. The US president has threatened China with consequences if it turns out that Beijing deliberately allowed the virus to exit the lab.

China has so far consistently denied the accusations, stressing the transparency and responsibility of its policies throughout the outbreak.