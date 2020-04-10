UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls On Washington To Stop Pressuring China Telecom - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Beijing Calls on Washington to Stop Pressuring China Telecom - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) China is calling on the United States to stop politicizing economic issues one day after several US agencies recommended revoking permits for China Telecom to provide international telecommunications services, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Department of Justice said that the relevant US agencies had unanimously recommended revoking authorizations for China Telecom, citing national security risks.

"We urge the US to respect the principles of a market economy, stop wrong decisions to politicize economic issues, and stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies," Zhao said at a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the Chinese government always makes sure that its companies respect the laws of the countries in which they operate.

China Telecom is the US subsidiary of the state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation.

