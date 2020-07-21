Statements made by US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign accusing Chinese social network TikTok of spying on the United States citizens are unsubstantiated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Statements made by US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign accusing Chinese social network TikTok of spying on the United States citizens are unsubstantiated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Trump's campaign ran an advertisement on Facebook claiming that "TikTok is spying" on Americans.

A link on the ad led to a survey asking whether TikTok should be banned in the US or not.

"These statements are absolutely groundless," Wang said during a regular briefing.

Earlier in July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. The social network claims user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, Beijing has called on Washington to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies.