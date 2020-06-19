UrduPoint.com
Beijing Calls Trump's Voiced Policy Option of 'Complete Decoupling From China' Unrealistic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's voiced policy option of completely cutting off relations with China, that it was unrealistic in the context of globalization and it would not solve US problems.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that Washington maintained "a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China," a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in testimony to Congress said he did not believe decoupling the two economies was an option at this point.

"It is the era of globalization. The interests of all countries are closely intertwined. The development of global production chains is the result of the role played by the rules of the market and the corporations. breaking production and supply chains by political will is unfeasible and illogical, it will not solve the problems that the US faces," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China's top foreign policy official had recommitted to carrying out Beijing's obligations under the Phase One trade agreement between the United States and China, which was signed in January after a year-long tariffs war between the two world powers.

The trade agreement was dampened by the coronavirus outbreak in China, which eventually became a pandemic and sank the world economy. Since then, the trade agreement has seen limited implementation due to economic challenges from the pandemic and diplomatic tensions caused by Trump's accusations that Beijing was responsible for the global COVID-19 outbreak.

China also threatened retaliation after the US leader signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the alleged repression of China's Uighur Muslim minority by Beijing.

