Beijing Calls US Main Initiator of Ukrainian Crisis, Says It Should Stop Supply of Arms

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The United States is the biggest initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, and if Washington really cares about the Ukrainian people, it should stop the supply of arms, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"The United States is the main initiator and main driving force of the Ukrainian crisis, it continuously supplies heavy and offensive weapons to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict and making it more intense," Mao told reporters, adding that Washington "should stop sending weapons there and profit from the war."