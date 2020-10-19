UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Calls US Threats To Impose Sanctions Over Arms Supply To Iran Senseless

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Beijing Calls US Threats to Impose Sanctions Over Arms Supply to Iran Senseless

The US threats to impose sanctions on anyone supplying weapons to Iran are senseless, as such restrictions would be illegitimate, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The US threats to impose sanctions on anyone supplying weapons to Iran are senseless, as such restrictions would be illegitimate, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday, referring to the UN Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), that all restrictions on the transfer of arms to the country were terminated. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded by saying that the US was ready to sanction any individual or entity that supplied conventional arms to Iran.

"The US actions are absolutely senseless. The US has even stated that China is going to supply arms to Iran. Chinese arms export policy has demonstrated our responsibility, while the US peddles arms and ammunition everywhere, uses military trade to serve geopolitical interests, and even openly interferes in the internal affairs of other countries," Zhao told reporters.

He added that "the US has withdrawn from the Arms Trade Treaty and does not have any right to make irresponsible statements concerning China."

The Chinese official stressed that the UN Security Council had already lifted the arms embargo from Iran.

On July 14, 2015, Iran, Russia, China, the US, Great Britain, Germany and France signed settlement agreements for the Iranian nuclear program. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action came into force on October 18, 2015, and, according to its provisions, sanctions were imposed on Iran, one of which banned conventional weapon sales to Iran for five years.

The US proposed prolonging the arms sale embargo in the UN Security Council on August 14, 2020, but the proposition was declined. Consequently, Iran is now able to procure any arms without restrictions.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear France Germany Sale July August October Sunday 2015 2020 All From Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

11 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

41 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.