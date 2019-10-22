(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) China considers the allegations of Beijing 's alleged interference in US presidential election to be ridiculous, and those putting forward such allegations should present some evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told NBC news in an interview that the company had thwarted new interference campaigns from Russia, China and Iran, which could allegedly become the groundwork for meddling efforts during the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

"This is not the first time that someone accuses China of meddling in US presidential elections, which is just absurd and ludicrous. China pursues the principle of non-interference. We do not have any interest in interfering in other countries' internal affairs including the presidential elections in the US. Those accusing China of such interference should present evidence," Hua said at a briefing.

US President Donald Trump's presidency has been rocked by a probe, held by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption. Trump has also repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, calling an ongoing investigation into the allegations a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

In April, Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a final report on his Russia investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.