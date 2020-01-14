Beijing, Caracas to Discuss Solutions for Venezuelan Crisis - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, are set to discuss the settlement of the Venezuelan crisis in Beijing later this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, are set to discuss the settlement of the Venezuelan crisis in Beijing later this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday.

"Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will pay a visit to China from January 15-19. This visit is a very important exchange between our countries. Chinese Foreign Minister will hold talks with him, during which the [ministers] will exchange opinions on the possible solution to the Venezuelan problem, strategic partnership and other issues of mutual interest," the spokesman said at a briefing.

According to Geng, Beijing is confident that the visit will help to resolve the Venezuelan issue, strengthen practical cooperation and contribute to the stability and development of Latin America and the Caribbean region.

In addition, the spokesman said that Arreaza would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while� China, Russia, Turkey and a number of other states have stood firm behind Maduro.

Earlier this month, Maduro announced that the parliament had elected Luis Parra to be its speaker from 2020-2021. Opposition lawmakers have objected to the appointment and insisted that Guaido must remain in the post. The International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, did not recognize the appointment of Parra either.