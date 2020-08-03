Beijing Cinemas Reopen With Restrictions After 6 Months of Closure Over COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Some of Beijing's cinemas have reopened six months after they were forced to close due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but now with a number of preventative measures in place, including a requirement allowing only 30 percent of the halls to be occupied and a ban on viewers bringing food.

The Chinese authorities have allowed cinemas located in areas with a low level of epidemiological risk to reopen starting July 20, while complying with epidemic prevention measures. Beijing cinemas, which have been closed since late January, have begun to reopen gradually. As of now, tickets in Beijing can only be purchased online by providing a valid ID.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the box office in one of the largest cinemas in Beijing is closed, with ticket purchases being available only through a machine. In addition, visitors can choose seats in the hall only in a checkerboard pattern and are only allowed to enter the hall if wearing a mask, an electronic health code is shown, and if the body temperature does not exceed 37.

3 degrees Celsius (99.14 degrees Fahrenheit).

"You can see that there are 232 seats in the hall, but we can only sell 30 percent of these seats, this is a government requirement," the cinema employee told Sputnik.

The employee added that the number of sessions was also reduced by half, as each session should not exceed two hours, and the break between them was increased from 15 to 30 minutes. It is also necessary to disinfect the premises more often.

In addition, according to the new rules, visitors cannot bring food with them into the hall. Therefore, all retail outlets in the cinemas are closed.

Chinese experts advise people to avoid direct contact with public cinema equipment, in particular, to pay attention to hand hygiene, wear a medical mask, and go to the cinemas alone or with family members.