Beijing Clean Up 388,100 Shared Bikes To Strengthen Management

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:17 PM

Beijing clean up 388,100 shared bikes to strengthen management

Beijing has cleaned up 388,100 shared bikes which had not been properly distributed and had seriously affected the city's tidiness, environment and traffic order, local authorities said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Beijing has cleaned up 388,100 shared bikes which had not been properly distributed and had seriously affected the city's tidiness, environment and traffic order, local authorities said.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport unveiled the management and supervision results of the city's bike-sharing industry in the first half of 2019 on Thursday.

As of the end of June, Beijing had taken measures including cleaning up and storing the misplaced shared bikes in a bid to better regulate the industry.

Currently, five bike-sharing firms including Mobike and Ofo have been included in the city's management system via the bike-sharing supervision and service platform.

In the first half of this year, the daily active bikes only accounted for about 16 percent of the total registered shared bikes, according to the municipal commission of transport.

Previously, Beijing capped the number of shared bikes at 1.91 million. However, the city's shared bikes are still in serious surplus, coupled with the weak on-site operation and maintenance of enterprises, resulting in the inefficient distribution of shared vehicles.

Beijing plans to establish a management mechanism that links the assessment results to the vehicle quotas of the operating companies.

