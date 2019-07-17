(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) China greatly appreciates Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's recent comments that dispelled unfounded rumors about Beijing allegedly seeking to annex Russia 's Siberia and Far East, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper that was released earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov, when asked whether the large presence of Chinese citizens in Russia's Siberia and Far East meant that China would annex those territories in the future, ruled out such a possibility, arguing that Moscow and Beijing had long ago settled their border dispute, which was confirmed by the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

"China highly values Minister Sergei Lavrov's clear and positive comments on the bilateral relations between our countries. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of both of our countries' leaders, Russia-China relations have significantly developed and reached new heights in all spheres," Geng said at a news briefing.

Geng also mentioned the 2001 treaty, saying that since its signing, Russia and China had maintained a strong relationship built on mutual trust and support.

The spokesperson added that any attempts to cause discord between the two powers were futile and that the two countries would continue to strategically support each other.

Russia and China cooperate in many areas and at the highest levels. Most recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Russia from June 5-7, during which met with President Vladimir Putin and took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as an honored guest. A total of 23 bilateral agreements pertaining to the economy, investment and education were signed following talks between Putin and Xi in Moscow.