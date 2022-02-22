UrduPoint.com

Beijing Concerned About Development Of Situation Around Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Beijing is concerned about the development of the situation around Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"The Chinese side expresses concern about the development of the situation in Ukraine," Wang said in a phone conversation with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

China calls on all parties to the Ukrainian conflict to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations, the minister said.

Commenting on Beijing's stance on the matter, Wang said that it is consistent, noting that the legitimate security concerns of any country should be respected and the principles of the UN Charter should be complied with.

"The current development of the situation on the Ukrainian issue is closely related to the delay in the effective implementation of the Minsk agreements," he added.

