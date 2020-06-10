Beijing is alarmed by the recent remarks of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding Tokyo's intention to lead the G7 statement on the situation in Hong Kong in light of the new national security law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Beijing is alarmed by the recent remarks of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding Tokyo's intention to lead the G7 statement on the situation in Hong Kong in light of the new national security law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Abe said earlier in the day that Japan would work with other G7 leaders to issue a statement to preserve the "one country, two systems" principle for Hong Kong. The remarks came after media reported on Monday that Japan had refused to join the United States and the United Kingdom in a shared statement condemning the Chinese legislation on Hong Kong.

"We paid attention to the relevant reports and expressed our serious concern to the Japanese side [in connection with Abe's statement]," the spokesperson said.

According to Hua, Beijing's decision to move on with the bill is the country's internal affair, and no foreign state has the right to interfere.

Chinese lawmakers put forward the bill during an annual parliamentary session last month to criminalize acts of secession, subversion and disrespect of Chinese national emblems, flags and the anthem. The bill has sparked protests in Hong Kong and was received with international criticism despite both Beijing and Hong Kong's leadership maintaining that the legislation will benefit the city and its people.