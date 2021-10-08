(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) China is deeply concerned about the incident with the US nuclear submarine in the international waters of the Indo-Pacific region, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.

The US Navy said on Thursday that a nuclear-powered submarine was damaged in a collision with an object while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. Eleven sailors reportedly received minor to moderate injuries. The vessel is sailing to Guam.

"China is seriously concerned over this incident," Zhao said at a briefing.