UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Concerned Over India's Chinese App Ban, Demands Respect For Investor Interests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:22 PM

Beijing Concerned Over India's Chinese App Ban, Demands Respect for Investor Interests

Beijing is deeply concerned over India's move to block dozens of popular Chinese mobile apps amid border tensions in the Himalayas, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, urging New Delhi to comply with obligations to respect rights of foreign companies and investors

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Beijing is deeply concerned over India's move to block dozens of popular Chinese mobile apps amid border tensions in the Himalayas, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, urging New Delhi to comply with obligations to respect rights of foreign companies and investors.

On Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform, WeChat and Weibo, over activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The move comes as a deadly border stand-off with China expands into trade tensions, with New Delhi now striving to cut dependence on Chinese imports.

"China expresses serious concerns about the relevant statement by the Indian side," the ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Beijing is seeking to ascertain details of the situation.

"The government of the People's Republic of China has always demanded that Chinese enterprises develop international cooperation based on compliance with international rules and local legislation [of the country where they operate]. The Indian government, in accordance with market principles, is responsible for protecting the legitimate rights and interests of international investors, including the interests of Chinese companies," Zhao added.

The spokesman noted that business cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Creating artificial obstacles to such cooperation, he went on, does not meet the interests of India.

Related Topics

India Business Mobile China Beijing New Delhi Border Market Government

Recent Stories

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Ham ..

39 minutes ago

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

39 minutes ago

Special Olympics selects Kazan, Russia, to host la ..

39 minutes ago

OPPO Takes Lead in Unveiling Innovative Technologi ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah International Book Fair 2020 exhibition sp ..

54 minutes ago

China Passes Controversial New Law on Hong Kong Un ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.