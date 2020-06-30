Beijing is deeply concerned over India's move to block dozens of popular Chinese mobile apps amid border tensions in the Himalayas, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, urging New Delhi to comply with obligations to respect rights of foreign companies and investors

On Monday, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform, WeChat and Weibo, over activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The move comes as a deadly border stand-off with China expands into trade tensions, with New Delhi now striving to cut dependence on Chinese imports.

"China expresses serious concerns about the relevant statement by the Indian side," the ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Beijing is seeking to ascertain details of the situation.

"The government of the People's Republic of China has always demanded that Chinese enterprises develop international cooperation based on compliance with international rules and local legislation [of the country where they operate]. The Indian government, in accordance with market principles, is responsible for protecting the legitimate rights and interests of international investors, including the interests of Chinese companies," Zhao added.

The spokesman noted that business cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Creating artificial obstacles to such cooperation, he went on, does not meet the interests of India.