Beijing Condemns Foreign Attempts to Fan Unrest in Belarus

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) China opposes any external forces' attempts to create a split and trigger unrest in Belarus, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Wednesday.

"As a good friend and a partner, we do not want to see chaos in Belarus, we are against any external forces' attempts to trigger split and unrest in the Belarusian society," Zhao said at a briefing.

The diplomat praised the Chinese-Belarusian strategic partnership, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We respect the development path that the Belarusian people has chosen in accordance with the situation in the country. We also respect their effort to protect independence, sovereignty, safety and development," Zhao added.