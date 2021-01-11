Beijing Condemns US' Decision to Lift Restrictions on Relations With Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Beijing opposes and condemns Washington's recent decision to lift self-imposed restrictions on its relations with Taipei, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the lifting of "complex internal restrictions" on regulations of official interactions with Taiwanese authorities that were unilaterally imposed by Washington to "appease" Beijing. Taiwan has thanked the US for lifting the restrictions.

"China strongly opposes and firmly condemns the US' decision," Zhao said, adding that there is only one internationally-recognized China, and Taiwan is its integral part.

Zhao recalled the US had committed to the "One China" policy after the establishment of the Washington-Beijing diplomatic relations and vowed to only keep informal relations with Taiwan in cultural, commercial and other areas.

The spokesman called on Washington to stick to its obligations.

"The Chinese people are determined to defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will not tolerate attempts to obstruct the process of China's reunification, and we will not tolerate external interference in China's internal affairs under the pretext of the Taiwan issue," Zhao added.

The spokesman also said that the Taiwan issue remains the most important and sensitive in Beijing's relations with Washington. Zhao also urged the US to halt strengthening its relations and military ties with Taiwan.

The US and most other countries worldwide do not recognize Taiwan, viewed by Beijing as its breakaway province, as an independent nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy, which means the recognition of sovereignty of only one country under the name of China.