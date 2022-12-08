UrduPoint.com

Beijing Condemns US Decision To Sell Aircraft Parts To Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China has condemned the US State Department's decision to approve the possible sale of several hundred million Dollars worth of aircraft parts and equipment to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"The arms sales undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and send a wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. China deplores and rejects them. We will act firmly to defend our own sovereignty and security interests," Mao told a briefing.

The US has grossly violated the "one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués," the spokeswoman added.

On Wednesday, the US approved a $330 million sale of aircraft parts and equipment to Taiwan. Taipei reportedly asked Washington to provide spare parts and equipment for the F-16, C-130, Indigenous Defense Fighter and other aircraft.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In mid-November, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that China was ready to take decisive actions if separatist forces in Taiwan cross "the red line," media reported. Biden, in turn, reiterated Washington's commitment to the One China policy.

Official relations between Beijing and Taipei broke down in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek and defeated by the Chinese Communist Party in the civil war, moved to Taiwan. business and informal contacts between the island and China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides have maintained contacts through nongovernmental organizations.

