Open Menu

Beijing Condemns US Indictments Of Chinese Persons On Fentanyl-Related Charges - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Beijing Condemns US Indictments of Chinese Persons on Fentanyl-Related Charges - Statement

Beijing has denounced the arrest and indictment of Chinese nationals and companies on fentanyl-related charges and has voiced a strong protest to Washington, the Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Beijing has denounced the arrest and indictment of Chinese nationals and companies on fentanyl-related charges and has voiced a strong protest to Washington, the Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday.

"US law enforcement personnel ensnared Chinese nationals through "sting operation" in a third country and blatantly pressed charges against Chinese entities and individuals.

This seriously infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese nationals and companies concerned," the statement said. "China strongly condemns this move. The Chinese embassy in the United States has lodged serious démarches and strong protest to the US side."

On Friday, the US Justice Department announced that it has charged four China-based firms and eight employees for allegedly trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States.

Related Topics

Protest China Washington Beijing United States

Recent Stories

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if ..

DeSantis Says Would Resume Keystone XL Pipeline if Elected US President in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release ..

Kosovo's President Thanks US for Assisting Release of 3 Kosovar Police Officers ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigo ..

UK Prepared for Any Scenario in Russia After Prigozhin's Mutiny - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotto ..

Attack of thrips mites, whitefly observed on cotton crops: Dr Amir Rasool

5 minutes ago
 Newborn boy recovered after five days

Newborn boy recovered after five days

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

Abdullah bin Salem visits World Padel Academy

29 minutes ago
Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

Secretary LG visits LWMC Operational Control Room

15 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety gu ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority issues safety guidelines for community members ..

29 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab ..

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab lays foundation stone of MIT P ..

13 minutes ago
 ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl ..

ANF arranges awareness activities to observe Intl day against drug abuse

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World