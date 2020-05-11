Beijing expresses its protest against the toughening of the US visa regime for Chinese journalists and is ready to take retaliatory measures if Washington takes this step, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Beijing expresses its protest against the toughening of the US visa regime for Chinese journalists and is ready to take retaliatory measures if Washington takes this step, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Last week, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that under a new rule, Washington intended to limit the duration of visas granted to journalists from China to no more than three months with a possibility of further extensions, adding that currently, representatives of foreign media were not restricted "to any temporary period."

"We condemn and oppose these US actions, which are increasing political pressure on the Chinese media," the spokesman said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Washington, guided by the principles of the Cold War and ideological prejudices, has been taking more and more new measures for a while to put pressure on the Chinese media.

"The US constantly talks about the principle of reciprocity, however, the majority of the US journalists in China received annual visas and residence permits, and, according to the new rules, Chinese journalists will be able to get a visa for a period of not more than 90 days ... We urge the US to immediately correct their mistakes, otherwise, we will be forced to take countermeasures," the spokesman added.

As of now, Washington grants I nonimmigrant status to foreign reporters, which is valid for one year and entitles them to remain in the country for an indefinitely long time after its expiration, as long as journalists continue to work in the same media that applied for the visa.

Once the US law takes effect, it will force Chinese journalists to apply for a visa extension every 90 days. Moreover, if the US immigration authorities decide that the request is not justified, the journalist will immediately leave the country. Exceptions are provided for passports of Hong Kong and Macao, which have the status of special administrative regions of China.

Relations between the US and China strained earlier this year after the US State Department introduced in March a limit on the number of Chinese citizens allowed to work for several state-run Chinese news outlets operating in the country. In response, Beijing announced the expulsion of all China-based journalists from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. Washington claims Beijing's actions to be an attempt by the Chinese authorities to impede the work of journalists in the country.

Before that in February, China revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters for publishing an opinion piece by foreign policy scholar Walter Russell Mead that was critical of China's efforts against the coronavirus disease, titled "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia." Beijing accused the piece of discrediting the Chinese fight against the disease and claimed that the headline was racist.