UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Confirms Foreign Minister Wang Will Visit Japan, South Korea From November 24-27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Beijing Confirms Foreign Minister Wang Will Visit Japan, South Korea From November 24-27

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Wang Yi would pay an official visit to Japan and South Korea from November 24-27.

On Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the minister was likely to travel to these countries next week. According to the news agency, the trip may aim at noting the importance of bilateral cooperation ahead of a leadership change in the United States.

"At the invitation of the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, Toshimitsu Motegi and Kang Kyung-wha, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to these two countries from [November] 24-27," Zhao said at a briefing.

The visits come after Joe Biden, who has made harsh comments towards China and pledged to strengthen Washington's alliances to keep assertive China in check, was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election in the US by multiple media outlets based on the vote count in battleground states.

Wang was expected to visit South Korea last month, but the trip was delayed due to the minister's busy schedule.

Related Topics

Election China Washington Vote Visit Japan South Korea United States May November Media From

Recent Stories

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

2 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness workshop held

2 minutes ago

Govt to engage stakeholders on proposed PTA with A ..

2 minutes ago

'Emotional distress': S. Korea court orders compen ..

2 minutes ago

Teacher held over thrashing student

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.