Beijing Confirms Foreign Minister Wang Will Visit Japan, South Korea From November 24-27

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Wang Yi would pay an official visit to Japan and South Korea from November 24-27.

On Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that the minister was likely to travel to these countries next week. According to the news agency, the trip may aim at noting the importance of bilateral cooperation ahead of a leadership change in the United States.

"At the invitation of the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, Toshimitsu Motegi and Kang Kyung-wha, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to these two countries from [November] 24-27," Zhao said at a briefing.

The visits come after Joe Biden, who has made harsh comments towards China and pledged to strengthen Washington's alliances to keep assertive China in check, was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election in the US by multiple media outlets based on the vote count in battleground states.

Wang was expected to visit South Korea last month, but the trip was delayed due to the minister's busy schedule.