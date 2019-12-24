Beijing Confirms More Than 120 Chinese Cyberfraud Suspects Detained by Nepal

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Tuesday confirmed media reports regarding the detention of more than 120 Chinese citizens suspected of being involved in cyberfraud in Nepal.

The reports, which emerged earlier in the day, said that the Chinese citizens were detained on Monday in different places across Kathmandu on suspicions of having a role in various financial crimes. The Nepalese authorities reportedly characterized the raid as the largest operation targeting foreigners.

"According to the information that I have, these Chinese nationals are suspected of transborder cyberfraud.

An investigation into the case is underway," Geng told reporters.

The spokesman noted that the operation to detain the suspects had resulted from joint efforts by Chinese and Nepalese law enforcement agencies.

China is ready to boost its cooperation with Nepal in the area of law enforcement to counter cross-border crimes, according to Geng.

Earlier this year, dozens of Chinese nationals were arrested for being involved in cybercrime in various Asian countries. In November, 85 Chinese citizens were detained in Indonesia on suspicions of having a role in running a fraud scheme that targeted people living across China.