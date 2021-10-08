UrduPoint.com

Beijing Confirms Receiving Invitation To October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting On Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

Beijing Confirms Receiving Invitation to October 20 Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) China has received an invitation to take part in the upcoming Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on October 20, and maintains contact with Russia and all the other parties on the matter, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Friday.

"I can confirm that China has received an invitation from the Russian side," Zhao said.

The diplomat noted that Beijing is contact with Russia and all the other parties involved.

