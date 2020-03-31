(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several provinces and companies in China have shipped medical supplies to the United States to help it tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's statement about "terrific" supplies sent by Beijing

The US currently accounts for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. On Monday, Trump said that China shipped to the country some "terrific" stuff and "Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice."

"A number of Chinese provinces and enterprises have already provided or are currently providing humanitarian medical supplies to the American side.

We are very concerned about the epidemiological situation in the United States and hope that the American people will get through this difficult period as soon as possible," ministerial spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

She recalled that President Xi Jinping told Trump in last week's call that Beijing understood the difficulties that the US was facing, and was ready to provide aid and support within its powers.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 164,000 people in the US have been infected with the virus, and over 3,000 of them have died.