UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Confirms Sending COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid To US After Trump's Thankful Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Beijing Confirms Sending COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid to US After Trump's Thankful Remarks

Several provinces and companies in China have shipped medical supplies to the United States to help it tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's statement about "terrific" supplies sent by Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Several provinces and companies in China have shipped medical supplies to the United States to help it tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's statement about "terrific" supplies sent by Beijing.

The US currently accounts for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. On Monday, Trump said that China shipped to the country some "terrific" stuff and "Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice."

"A number of Chinese provinces and enterprises have already provided or are currently providing humanitarian medical supplies to the American side.

We are very concerned about the epidemiological situation in the United States and hope that the American people will get through this difficult period as soon as possible," ministerial spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

She recalled that President Xi Jinping told Trump in last week's call that Beijing understood the difficulties that the US was facing, and was ready to provide aid and support within its powers.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 164,000 people in the US have been infected with the virus, and over 3,000 of them have died.

Related Topics

World Russia China Trump Died Beijing Nice United States Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese company donates 10,000 surgical masks to N ..

10 minutes ago

MoCD launches &#039;Taaluf&#039; counselling initi ..

26 minutes ago

RTA closes, adjusts business hours of customer cen ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah implements integrated working plan to secu ..

41 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 160 billion ..

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlori ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.